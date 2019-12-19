Reality Or Fantasy? A Book Lover's Paradise At This Store In Kodambakkam

It is really sad how much we can love books and still buying a book is such a task. (Especially the sadness when you have to buy past entrance papers for like an amount that could hollow your pocket, ugh.) But, how about we tell you we found a place that will fulfil your fantasies as well as harsh reality problems at a crazy insane rate? Maran Book Centre in Kodambakkam will make your life a pea fold better with their range of books - both second hand as well as newest editions. From kids alphabets and young adults fiction series, you will find dictionaries, past years papers, autobiographies and poetries.

Maran Book Centre mostly sells English and Tamil books but you will also find Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and sometimes even a French book. We found Shakespeare's classics and Sri Aurobindo's "Savitri" at just INR 30. You will also find Tinkles, Panchatantra and Cinderella at INR 10. You will find some of the newest written books such as Chetan Bhagat's or Sachin or even some all-time favourites such as The Da Vinci Code at just INR 100.

If you were thinking about comics then yes! Maran book centre also has Marvel comics along with Archies. If that was not enough, then they have a few Japanese mangas as well. You just have to look a bit! For study purposes, they have books from RD Sharma and RS Agarwal to past year papers of AIIMS, NEET, JEE, CLAT as well as internal exams like SAT and GMAT! You will find regional history and world history along with encyclopedias well. This book store will surely be your one-stop study solution!