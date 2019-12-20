Looking For The Right Place For Budget Shopping? We Found Just The One For You

If you’re planning to do your clothes shopping from one of the oldest and trusted stores, Sekar Emporium at Kodambakkam, might just be the place. The name will certainly ring a bell to our parents and theirs, as anyone who lived in Chennai during the 70s and 80s, have heard of this shop. You can find a large collection of both men’s and women’s fashion, along with accessories and kids fashion, for budget prices here.

Located opposite to Meenakshi Engineering College, this shop is simply hard to miss. Sekar Emporium has opened a new outlet, close to the original shop, where more options such as silk sarees, dress material, sports-wear, festive-wear and fashion jewellery can be found. The shop also sells baby products and even a select range of designer dresses for women! The collection of denim was stunning and so did the large range of shirts. You can even buy simple, yet durable sports shoes that come at great deals compared to other brands.

You could also head to Sekar Emporium, if you’re looking for home essentials such as bedding sets, bed covers, sheets, mats, towels and even furniture. A wide range of quality plastic chairs are always available here, along with buckets, mugs and kitchenware. We simply loved the collection here and we recommend you head here, if you’re planning to buy stuff at budget prices. Shop at this trusted store and be a part of their heritage.

