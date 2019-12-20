This Resto-Bar Is Perfect For A Big Bang Evening!

Set up in a neighbourhood which virtually has no trendy resto-bars or hang-out spots, The Big Bang Theory successfully caters to a vibrant crowd looking for cocktails and food, in its small, cosy establishment. Located at the Brownstar Boutique Hotel in Kodambakkam, the resto-bar offers a wide range of signature cocktails starting from INR 275. We recommend the vodka fuelled Adult Oreo Shake, Guns & Roses or the Purple Beauty, which is a fusion of vodka, lychee and lime juice.

You’ll be welcomed to posters of nerdy space ships, long equations and science stuff, which is accompanied by an occasional DJ, free Wifi, dim lights and cosy booths. The Honey Chill Beef and the Jamaican Fried Chicken are a good way to get your taste buds going. Then quickly make room for the Spaghetti Carbanora or the Mughal Biryani for the main course.

The menu doesn’t disappoint the veggie lovers, with their spicy Chilli Garlic Mushroom, grilled cottage cheese and the delish Big Piece, an oven baked creamy spinach and cheese stuffed pasta rolls and tomato sauce. Even with a limited dessert menu, the blue berry cheese cake and the evergreen brownie with ice cream is a must! If you’re heading with your squad, make sure you reserve the booth with the quirky Einstein painting and equations.

