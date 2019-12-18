Perungudi

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Perungudi

Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Mrs. Ramen

Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Paradise

Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Dhonnai Biryani House

YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Bullet No 79

Oh So Good! Savour The Juicy Meats At This Barbeque Bike In Perungudi
Perungudi
Libraries
Libraries

Reader's Cove Library

Roald Dahl, Enid Blyton And JK Rowling - This Library In Perungudi Is A Place For Your Child To Read, Grow And Imagine.
Perungudi
Bars
Bars

Pause Bar & Kitchen

Pause The Weekday Blues At This Retro Pop Bar And Kitchen In Perungudi
Perungudi
Sporting Goods Stores
Sporting Goods Stores

Ace Sports

Sporties And Players! This Store In Perungudi Is Claiming To Be Your Stop For All Sporty Needs
Perungudi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

99 Men's Clothing

Boys, We Found A Clothing Store In Velachery To Solve That One Wardrobe Problem Of Yours
Perungudi
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Menly

Boys, Transition To Your Manhood With Manly Clothing From This Store In Perungudi
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Andhra Annam

Head To Andhra Annam For Your Andhra Food Craving
Perungudi
Auditoriums
Auditoriums

Erisha Auditorium

This Mini-Auditorium On OMR Is Great For Events & Screenings At Affordable Rates
Perungudi
Co-Working Spaces
Co-Working Spaces

Cowrks

Millenials, You Need To Check Out Chennai's Largest Coworking Space NOW!
Perungudi
Salons
Salons

Salon Blow

Get Your Mane On Point With This Blowout Salon In OMR
Perungudi
Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Chai Kings

Find Comfort In Rainy Days By Ordering Hot Chai & Snacks From This Eatery
Perungudi
Gyms
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Perungudi
Sporting Goods Stores
Sporting Goods Stores

Decathlon

First-Time Runners, Win Prizes Up To INR 12,000 At The Decathlon India Run
Perungudi
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours

Tempteys

Have You Tried The Gelato Shakes At This Dessert Parlour Yet?
Perungudi
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Maduraikaaran Dosai Kadai

87 Varieties Of Home-Style Dosas Starting At INR 20
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Attidude

Budget Menswear Alert: Head To This Store For Zara, Nike & Burberry Goodies At Slashed Prices!
Palavakkam
Salons
Salons

Essensuals

Time For A Makeover? Up Your Style Game With A Brand New Hairdo From Essensuals
Palavakkam
Food Stores
Food Stores

reStore

Make The Switch To A Sustainable Lifestyle Courtesy This Organic Store On ECR
Kottivakkam
Gyms
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Palavakkam
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Famous Mens Designer Clothing

Men, Artsy Shirts & Workout Clothes At This Store Are Goals!
Kottivakkam
Salons
Salons

Crops & Curls Unisex Salon

Get Your Crops & Curls At This Salon On ECR, And They Have An Inaugural Offer Too!
Kottivakkam
Gyms
Gyms

Genesis Fitness

Get A Quick Workout On A Budget At This Gym In ECR
Kottivakkam
Accessories
Accessories

Bag Mall

Budget Bags? Get All Of Them At This Store In ECR!
Kottivakkam
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops

Great Goals

For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Neelankarai
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Wangs Kitchen

Looking For Good Pan Asian Food? This Outlet Has Got You Covered!
Neelankarai
Boutiques
Boutiques

Posh Boutique

From Crop-Tops To Gowns, Dress Like A Celeb On A Budget Here
Kottivakkam
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops

Goli Soda Glass Studio

Learn To Cut Glass Bottles, Make Miniatures, And Pendants At The Only Glass Studio In Chennai!
Palavakkam
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops

The Learning Community At Quest

OMR Folks, This Activity Space Offers Karate To Carpentry For Adults & Kids Too
Palavakkam
Furniture Stores
Furniture Stores

Golden Furniture

Coffee Tables & Dressers Starting INR 3,500 At This Furniture Store On ECR
Kottivakkam
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Nerthi Designer Clothing

Ladies, Play Dress Up With The Chennai-Based Brand Nerthi!
Kottivakkam
Bars
Bars

Grasshopper

ECR Folks, You Have A Cool Pub In Your Hood With Bug Themed Whacky Cocktails
Palavakkam
Music & Dance Academies
Music & Dance Academies

The Movement Studio

Dance or Pilates Your Way To Fitness At The Movement Studio!
Palavakkam
