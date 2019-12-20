Meat Lovers, Assemble! This Little Restaurant In Perungudi Is A Burger Paradise

We all know the food haven that OMR Food Street is. Tucked inside the OMR Food Street in Perungudi, we found another gem of a place called Burger Paradise. Started by two friends in April 2019, this little place may not be huge but serves some really juicy burgers. The interiors are cosy with two sets of tables fit for a group of 8 each and yellow-lit lights glimmering the place. We were welcomed to the tunes of Cheap Thrills which soon changed to some Bollywood beats.

Going through their menu, we thought of ordering up some starters before moving on to their burgers. Skimming through their Chinese starters menu that serves chilli chicken wings, beef chilli, pepper chicken and honey crispy potato, we ordered their beef chilly which was a little spicy, but the quantity was worth it. Next up, we got their Cheesy Chicken Pasta Arrabiata. The subtle taste of chilli and the creamy sauce covered penne and chicken was drool-worthy. We didn't want any veggies, but you can always get them added on.

It was time to test the burgers. The speciality of Burger Paradise is the Cow Boy Beef burger, and we went straight for it. What came next was a total surprise! Decked up with three beef patties, melted cheesy and creamy mayo was our humongous burger, waiting to be devoured. A bite into it and we fell in love with the meaty juices. But mind you, the burger might have to be shared with another if you are not hungry out of your mind.

Burger Paradise has two patty and one patty burgers as well. Their 'fish and cheese' burger is another one of our favourites! They have veg and chicken burgers too. All of these come with french fries. With all their patties, mayo and cheesy sauces made in house, the taste is really unique, and we dig it. Down it all with a combo of crispy warm brownie and a scoop of vanilla ice-cream for a perfect end to your meal.

They have a number of combos as well with prices starting at INR 199. You can get a burger along with garlic bread, a Chinese starter, nuggets, snacks, mayo and juice as part of these combos.



