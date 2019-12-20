YUM! Bangalore Style Biryani Right Here In Namma Chennai At This Restaurant In Perungudi

Biryani, all the time, every time! We totally understand that emotion. Aren't we lucky to live in a country which has all kinds o variation to this heavenly dish? More so ever, when you get all of it right in the city, our hearts just couldn't get happier. This time we are talking about Bangalore's favourite, the dhonnai biryani. You can find it being cooked in a humongous vessel at the Dhonnai Biryani House in Perungudi. Slowly cooked over the flame and served in a died leaf bowl, the taste of this biryani is just enhanced much more than ever.

This biryani is neatly served to you in a leafy plate along with a small bowl of onion raita and spicy salan. Dhonnai Biryani House also offers a lot more than just biryani. they have some soft and spicy chicken an mutton dishes to treat your tastebuds. We love their pepper fried mutton roast. Their Vanjaram fish fry is worth a try as well. You can head over their early in the morning at 6 am and they will be ready to serve you their special chicken pulao.

Dhonnai Biryani House doesn't have very impressive interiors but the hustle of the people coming in and out for the food is commendable. With simple interiors and basic lighting, it is mostly the food that wins the heart (and maybe the colourful buckets hung on the wall). Mind you that it is a biryani grub, they don't have many options for vegetarians except pulao and a few gobi and paneer staters.