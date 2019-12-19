Pause The Weekday Blues At This Retro Pop Bar And Kitchen In Perungudi

When life gives you lemons, you use it to down some shots! Make Pause Bar and Kitchen in Perungudi your next hangout destination. They come with a snazzy menu of drinks and some crunchy bar bites. Let us give you an overview of the looks. You might just be easy to miss it, given the stretch of OMR street right next to it so we say, LOOKUP, MATE! Yep, that's where you find it. You will be delighted as you enter into a bulbs-lit space with Breaking Bad's Heisenburg drawn onto the wall.

You can have your seat next to the bar counter with retro seats or take up a table. Not to mention, their menu oozes retro funk! Pause's menu has some great range of alcohol selections. From signature cocktails of Long Island Iced Tea and Margaritas to beer cocktails, they even have baileys, sambucas, whiskeys, options of sangrias and range of draught beers. It will cost you INR 180 for a pint of beer.

Let us not forget about the food that compliments your drink well. Pause Bar and Kitchen serves Italian, South Indian and North Indian delicacies. Go with some local bites such as Guntur prawns or Nethili fish fry. The price for two is just INR 1200 including alcohol. Oh, and they usually have some great offers going on (especially on the weekdays) so you know what you have to do after than frustrating day at work.