Treat Yourself To Delish Korean Food At The Awesome Mrs Ramen In Perungudi

Korean cuisine is something which we're a fan of. And we found this perfect spot to find the perfect Korean ramen in Chennai. Mrs Ramen, located at the OMR Food Street at Perungudi, servers authentic Korean soup noodles. The set-up is petite, but welcoming and the menu is fairly simple. But the food sure isn't! Dive right in and start off with chewy chicken skewers or the rice ball, which is made of chicken, onion, mayo, sweet sauce and a secret, Mrs Ramen special sauce. We loved the cucumber maki, which is rice and cucumber wrapped in sheets of sea-weed.

Once you have your appetite going, order their signature ramen. You can choose from five varieties - Chicken, egg, vegetable, rice cake and the cheese ramen, each packing quite a burst of flavours. The broth for the chicken ramen is rich and made of whole chicken. The vegetable ramen is loaded with vegetables and is the perfect option for vegetarians. Try the cheese ramen, which is a combination of sweet corn, green beans, vegetables and cheese and smells too good.

The rice cake ramen is a cool combination of chewy rice cakes with beans and sweet corn on top. They also serve the chicken teriyaki rice bowl, with the special Mrs Ramen sauce, if you're in the mood to have something different. Finally, end your Korean style meal with the delimanjo, a sweet bread filled with custom cream. Or have the sweet Korean hot/cold coffee, if you're a coffee lover.