Greater Noida
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Greater Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
Food Trucks
Casual Dining
Delivery Services
Bakeries
Cafes
Accessories
Classes & Workshops
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Resorts
Grand Heritage Resort
Grand Heritage Resort: The Luxury Resort You Need To Visit!
Greater Noida
Home Décor Stores
Market 99
Give Your Home A Reasonable Makeover With The Newly Revamped Market 99!
Greater Noida
Malls
Gaur City Mall
Noida Extension Gets A New Shopping Address: Gaur City Mall
Greater Noida
Amusement Parks
Oh!Max Wonderland
Taj Mahal, Amazon Jungle, Titanic, The Land Of Tutenkhamen Right Here In Delhi Ncr: A Must Visit
Greater Noida
Movie Theatres
Cinepolis
Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Greater Noida
Cafes
The Circle
Outdoor Huts, Budget Food & F.R.I.E.N.D.S Screenings: The Circle Cafe Is Our Latest Crush
Greater Noida
Cafes
Creme Castle
This Cafe In Greater Noida Does Delish Pastas & Shakes
Greater Noida
Malls
The Grand Venice Mall
Are You Keen On Experiencing Italy? Visit The Grand Venice Mall In Greater Noida Today
Greater Noida
Homestays
House Of Kapaali
Fam Visiting? Pick This Award-Winning Noida BnB For Its Cosy Garden & Organic Meals
Greater Noida
Hostels
Your Space
This Women-Only Hostel In Noida Gives You Your Space
Greater Noida
Museums
Stellar Children's Museum
The Stellar Children's Museum Has Opened In Greater Noida
Greater Noida
Spas
Tamaya Spa - Jaypee Greens Noida
Pamper Yourself With Relaxing Spa & Treatments At Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort
Greater Noida
Gardening Stores
WOW Plants
Purify Your Homes Naturally With Indoor Plants From This South Delhi Shop
Other
The Prodigal Cook Farms
Noida Folks, This Farm Home-Delivers Healthy, Preservative-Free Veggies
Delivery Services
Sam & Scrooge
So Many Options! This Noida Eatery Delivers Thai, Italian & 4 More Cuisines
Noida
Fast Food Restaurants
World Trail
World Trail Offers Some Great Varieties Of Pizza & Chicken Wings
Sector 135
Casual Dining
Sikandrabadi
Sikandarabadi-: A Paradise For Every Biryani Lover In The City
Sector 135
Food Trucks
Rolling Beans
Noida Has Two New Food Trucks for South Indian & North Indian Food
Noida
Food Trucks
Rolling Beans Pindi Express
Noida Has Two New Food Trucks for South Indian & North Indian Food
Sector 127
Classes & Workshops
Dribble Academy
Make Your Kid A Baller Through India's First Basketball Academy For Children
Other
ATS One Hamlet
Something Saucy For Someone Hungry: Noida Has A New Food Truck In Town!
Food Trucks
Being Truckers
Being Truckers: Noida's Newest Food Truck Is Here
Sector 110
Bakeries
Bread & More
Head To This Cutest Bakery For Pastries And Snacks In Delhi
Sector 104
Delivery Services
La Thai
Cheer Up Noida People, La Thai Does Delish Japanese, Chinese & Thai Food
Sector 83
Delivery Services
They- Si
High Society Momo To Purani Dilli Kebab: Noida’s Got A New Food Delivery
Sector 110
Accessories
Breathing Bamboos
Add A Natural Touch To Your Home & Outfit, With These Bamboo Accessories
Sector 7
Fast Food Restaurants
Al-Nawab
Hop On! Next Stop Will Be Al Nawab For Some Chicken Treat!
Sector 104
Casual Dining
The Saffron Boutique
This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida
Sector 104
Food Trucks
Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away
This Food Truck Will Woo You With Its Lucknavi & Mughlai Treats
Sector 104
Bakeries
36 Lebzelter
Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!
Sector 104
Lounges
The Royale
This Chic Restaurant Which Serves Yum Pizzas Is A Must Visit When In Noida!
Sector 104
Casual Dining
Mystery Of Spice
Mystery of Spice Launched A 12 Course Buffet At A Very Pocket-Friendly Range
Sector 104
