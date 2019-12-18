Greater Noida

Grand Heritage Resort

Grand Heritage Resort: The Luxury Resort You Need To Visit!
Greater Noida
Market 99

Give Your Home A Reasonable Makeover With The Newly Revamped Market 99!
Greater Noida
Gaur City Mall

Noida Extension Gets A New Shopping Address: Gaur City Mall
Greater Noida
Oh!Max Wonderland

Taj Mahal, Amazon Jungle, Titanic, The Land Of Tutenkhamen Right Here In Delhi Ncr: A Must Visit
Greater Noida
Cinepolis

Are You A Cinephile Who's Also A Foodie? Book Your Tickets At Cinépolis To Enjoy This Gourmet Menu By Chef Saransh Goila!
Greater Noida
The Circle

Outdoor Huts, Budget Food & F.R.I.E.N.D.S Screenings: The Circle Cafe Is Our Latest Crush
Greater Noida
Creme Castle

This Cafe In Greater Noida Does Delish Pastas & Shakes
Greater Noida
The Grand Venice Mall

Are You Keen On Experiencing Italy? Visit The Grand Venice Mall In Greater Noida Today
Greater Noida
House Of Kapaali

Fam Visiting? Pick This Award-Winning Noida BnB For Its Cosy Garden & Organic Meals
Greater Noida
Your Space

This Women-Only Hostel In Noida Gives You Your Space
Greater Noida
Stellar Children's Museum

The Stellar Children's Museum Has Opened In Greater Noida
Greater Noida
Tamaya Spa - Jaypee Greens Noida

Pamper Yourself With Relaxing Spa & Treatments At Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort
Greater Noida
WOW Plants

Purify Your Homes Naturally With Indoor Plants From This South Delhi Shop
Other
The Prodigal Cook Farms

Noida Folks, This Farm Home-Delivers Healthy, Preservative-Free Veggies
Sam & Scrooge

So Many Options! This Noida Eatery Delivers Thai, Italian & 4 More Cuisines
Noida
World Trail

World Trail Offers Some Great Varieties Of Pizza & Chicken Wings
Sector 135
Sikandrabadi

Sikandarabadi-: A Paradise For Every Biryani Lover In The City
Sector 135
Rolling Beans

Noida Has Two New Food Trucks for South Indian & North Indian Food
Noida
Rolling Beans Pindi Express

Noida Has Two New Food Trucks for South Indian & North Indian Food
Sector 127
Dribble Academy

Make Your Kid A Baller Through India's First Basketball Academy For Children
Other
ATS One Hamlet

Something Saucy For Someone Hungry: Noida Has A New Food Truck In Town!
Being Truckers

Being Truckers: Noida's Newest Food Truck Is Here
Sector 110
Bread & More

Head To This Cutest Bakery For Pastries And Snacks In Delhi
Sector 104
La Thai

Cheer Up Noida People, La Thai Does Delish Japanese, Chinese & Thai Food
Sector 83
They- Si

High Society Momo To Purani Dilli Kebab: Noida’s Got A New Food Delivery
Sector 110
Breathing Bamboos

Add A Natural Touch To Your Home & Outfit, With These Bamboo Accessories
Sector 7
Al-Nawab

Hop On! Next Stop Will Be Al Nawab For Some Chicken Treat!
Sector 104
The Saffron Boutique

This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida
Sector 104
Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away

This Food Truck Will Woo You With Its Lucknavi & Mughlai Treats
Sector 104
36 Lebzelter

Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!
Sector 104
The Royale

This Chic Restaurant Which Serves Yum Pizzas Is A Must Visit When In Noida!
Sector 104
Mystery Of Spice

Mystery of Spice Launched A 12 Course Buffet At A Very Pocket-Friendly Range
Sector 104
