Modicare
Modicare

From Make-Up To Masalas: This Brand Offers Products Across All Categories
Monginis
Monginis

This Legendary Cake Shop Promises Fresh Cakes, Swiss Rolls & More!
Parsa's
Parsa's

J&K's Largest Food Chain Is Now In New Friends Colony!
Khushii
Khushii

Khushii: A One Of A Kind Handcrafted Designer Invitation!
Hues & Tones Art Studio
Hues & Tones Art Studio

Treat Yourself To Some Art Therapy At Your Own Pace In This Studio In Thippasandra
Casa Dulce De Nuria
Casa Dulce De Nuria

Check Out This Bakery Eggless Chocolate Orange Cake, Cheesecake & More
Colorbar
Colorbar

These New Nude Lipsticks Are Really Great For Fall/Winter
The Suryaa
The Suryaa

Relax, Take It Easy: Hit Up This Spa At The Suryaa For A Therapeutic Session
The Jaama Store
The Jaama Store

Find Classy Outfits, Great Embroideries And Interesting Cuts At This Friends Colony Store
Project 810
Project 810

This Design Studio Will Help You Achieve Your Minimalist Decor Dreams
Soham Holistic Healing
Soham Holistic Healing

Looking For A Natural Way To Heal? Try Holistic Medical Healing At Soham
Nazeer Delicacies
Nazeer Delicacies

Chow Down On Changezi Chicken At Nazeer Delicacies
Sarai Jullena
Sarai Jullena

Looking For 24-Hour Chemists? Head To Sarai Jullena
Ssence - A Culinary Showcase
Ssence - A Culinary Showcase

Head To SSence In NFC For A Healthy Brunch With Your Fam
Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta
Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta

This Ice Cream Cake At Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta Is To Die For
Sab Ke Khatir
Sab Ke Khatir

Hungry At 3AM But Not A Fan Of Maggi? Then Visit This Place For Late-Night Tikkas & Rolls
Al Bake
Al Bake

3 Other Things to Order at Al Bake
Modern Bazaar
Modern Bazaar

From Jack Daniel's BBQ Glaze To Duck-Shaped Ice Trays, This Store Has It All
Carnatic Cafe
Carnatic Cafe

Dosa Lover's, Carnatic Cafe Will Ensure That Keep Coming Back For More!
Gallery Espace
Gallery Espace

Gallery Espace Is One Pretty Art Gallery To Look Out For
