Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
New Friends Colony
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in New Friends Colony
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Bakeries
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Art Galleries
Bath & Body Stores
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Department Stores
Fine Dining
Bath & Body Stores
Bath & Body Stores
Modicare
From Make-Up To Masalas: This Brand Offers Products Across All Categories
New Friends Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries
Monginis
This Legendary Cake Shop Promises Fresh Cakes, Swiss Rolls & More!
New Friends Colony
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Parsa's
J&K's Largest Food Chain Is Now In New Friends Colony!
New Friends Colony
Other
Other
Khushii
Khushii: A One Of A Kind Handcrafted Designer Invitation!
New Friends Colony
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Hues & Tones Art Studio
Treat Yourself To Some Art Therapy At Your Own Pace In This Studio In Thippasandra
New Friends Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries
Casa Dulce De Nuria
Check Out This Bakery Eggless Chocolate Orange Cake, Cheesecake & More
New Friends Colony
Cosmetics Stores
Cosmetics Stores
Colorbar
These New Nude Lipsticks Are Really Great For Fall/Winter
New Friends Colony
Hotels
Hotels
The Suryaa
Relax, Take It Easy: Hit Up This Spa At The Suryaa For A Therapeutic Session
New Friends Colony
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
The Jaama Store
Find Classy Outfits, Great Embroideries And Interesting Cuts At This Friends Colony Store
New Friends Colony
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Project 810
This Design Studio Will Help You Achieve Your Minimalist Decor Dreams
New Friends Colony
Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities
Soham Holistic Healing
Looking For A Natural Way To Heal? Try Holistic Medical Healing At Soham
New Friends Colony
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Nazeer Delicacies
Chow Down On Changezi Chicken At Nazeer Delicacies
New Friends Colony
Other
Other
Sarai Jullena
Looking For 24-Hour Chemists? Head To Sarai Jullena
New Friends Colony
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Ssence - A Culinary Showcase
Head To SSence In NFC For A Healthy Brunch With Your Fam
New Friends Colony
Bakeries
Bakeries
Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta
This Ice Cream Cake At Ambrosia By Ritu Gupta Is To Die For
New Friends Colony
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Sab Ke Khatir
Hungry At 3AM But Not A Fan Of Maggi? Then Visit This Place For Late-Night Tikkas & Rolls
New Friends Colony
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Al Bake
3 Other Things to Order at Al Bake
New Friends Colony
Department Stores
Department Stores
Modern Bazaar
From Jack Daniel's BBQ Glaze To Duck-Shaped Ice Trays, This Store Has It All
New Friends Colony
Cafes
Cafes
Carnatic Cafe
Dosa Lover's, Carnatic Cafe Will Ensure That Keep Coming Back For More!
New Friends Colony
Art Galleries
Art Galleries
Gallery Espace
Gallery Espace Is One Pretty Art Gallery To Look Out For
New Friends Colony
Have a great recommendation for
New Friends Colony?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE