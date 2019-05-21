A Dreamy Cafe In Anjuna!

Visit it to believe it! Eva Cafe opens it's door by 9 am and that is the time you're supposed to reach there. The reason being, it has only 2 tables which are beach facing. They have easy chairs with the table so that you can relax. Just imagine, sipping coffee with a nice sandwich and seeing the waves dance. It was incredible 😍 The menu is not very vast but it has something for everyone. The decor of the cafe is too good. It uses crochet doilies and dreamcatchers, shells for enhancing the look and feel. The whole theme is white which gives a bit of being in Santorini. Also, there are steps near these beach facing tables which takes you directly on this rocky beach Anjuna. The food is served fresh and the pesto n things are all house-made. You've many healthy options too. So when in Goa and especially near Anjuna, don't forget to visit this hidden gem.