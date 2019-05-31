Fancy The Beach? Then Drop By This Cafe When In Goa

I am sure everyone loves good food with a good view, right? Well, this place offers both! You can relax, chill, eat delicious food and all that while watching the sea. The best time to go there is the time around the sunset- the view is breathtaking! The cafe is a site to watch. They have such adorable pieces all around the cafe, and the great part is, they are for sale. So, pick up whatever you like. It’s a little difficult to find the cafe but I am sure you can do a great job if you really want to look at that mind-blowing view. You have to walk a little to reach it, so if you are in a car, you need to park your vehicle a little before entering the lane. But if you are on your two-wheeler, you are good to go. After you reach there you will know all that was worth it! The food there is finger licking if you are a person who is a vegetarian and loves to try new things. Their bar menu is limited but what a cute yet classy creative idea. It’s all printed on a Jack Daniel’s bottle. So, what are you waiting for! If you are off to Goa anytime soon do not forget to plan one evening in Eva cafe.