Don't Wake Up Early: This Candolim Cafe's Got All-Day Breakfast & Mad Variety Of Options

Craving for some breakfast which is not your standard cereal and toast? Barrica Bistrot to the rescue! Located on the main street in Candolim, bang opposite Novotel, this cosy cafe has some great breakfasts as well as some delish Goan food.

While the Calangute-Candolim stretch is known to have many food joints, a good and diverse spread for breakfast isn’t all that common — most places get away with a few decent breakfast options concentrating more on the lunch and dinner menu. At Barrica however, you’ll find everything from chole bhature to traditional alloo and tava egg parathas, to puri bhaji to rolls to hash browns, pancakes to boiled eggs and omelettes. They even have a spread of south Indian breakfast options — including a delicious cheese dosa as well as its rarer cousin, the neer dosa. Best part — these breakfast options are available all day!

The cafe also does appetisers quite well and the bacon cheesy fries, chicken wings in old monk sauce, and the potatoes in peri peri sauce are our favourites. The five spice chicken dry fry chicken and mutton fry are great accompaniments for drinks, while in their main course we love that they have a wholesome organic meal — complete with a spicy garlic dip, black bean and we’ve also heard great things about their special kingfish thali and mutton burgers.