Dough Or Die: Have You Tried These Amazing Bakeries In Goa Yet?

We first discovered them at The Goa Collective Bazaar and instantly fell in love with their upside down strawberry cake. One slice later, we were gorging on the upside down pineapple and by then, there was no going back. A little bit of stalking tells us that their sourdough breads are all the rage and they use fresh produce and a peculiar ingredient that makes all the difference to their loaves: wild yeast. So, yes, you aren’t signing up for an average pizza or sourdough sandwich here; Everything is artisanal, everything is handmade.

P.S. Oh, sadly, these good folks are shut for the next two weeks for renovation so once they’re back up, you’d better drop by.