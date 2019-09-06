Fish Thalis In Goa We Swear By

Anand is a humble, no frills local restaurant that serves authentic Goan home-style fish curries. Here, you can choose from a wide array of local catch and gorge on the best fish fries in town. Their fish thali is delicious as is leppo fish and mackerel rechado. Those that are not fish-eaters also have a choice of local chicken and vegetable curries to pick from. The veg xacuti and chicken cafreal are amongst the bestsellers for non-fish-eaters. We’d also recommend the prawns rawa fry, the butter garlic squid and the kingfish curry — keep in mind that most dishes are spicy and come in generous helpings.