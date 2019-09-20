Dosa, Idli & The Works: Grab A Hearty South Indian Meal At These Restaurants In Goa

img-gallery-featured

In a country as diverse as India, the variety of colours, flavours, spices and tastes differ from region to region, but as far as South Indian food is concerned, it doesn’t matter where you’re from, it’s easy to fall in love with all that’s on offer!

In this list, we’re bringing to you the best places in Goa that serve great South Indian cuisine. 

Navtara Veg Restaurant

Known to serve some of the best vegetarian fare in Goa, Navtara has a loyal set of patrons who swear by the prompt service and its masala dosa. Located in Panjim, Siolim, Calangute, Porvorim, Margao and other locations across North Goa, this casual dining restaurant is an ideal place for big groups and families to enjoy a fulfilling meal. If you’re looking for recommendations, apart from the rawa masala dosa, filter coffee and uttapams are hot-sellers. They even serve a special south Indian thali, for those who wish to eat a little bit of everything! Oh, and not to forget, fusion South Indian along with a smattering of North Indian grub and Chinese. 

Casual Dining

Navtara Vegetarian Restaurant

3.8

Municipal Market Area, Panjim, Goa

image-map-default

Southi

Located inside Zense Resort, Candolim, Southi comes recommended for those who wish to enjoy innovative South Indian cuisine in Goa. A green space located in the busy tourist hub of North Goa, the restaurant provides a lovely ambience if you like eating at good-looking spots on your vacation. The food here is unique, and we love the fact that there is so much more than the regular idli, dosa, vada etc on offer. Try their Mutton Kheema Dosa, Masala Idli, Coorg idli with chicken, Hyderabad Korma Idli, Coorg pork roast, Mutton Chettinad masala, Malabar Curry on your next visit, and if you’re up for a thali, the Mangalorean thali is one of the most popular dishes on their menu. Good thing, they even have ample vegetarian choices to pick from. Plus, they also serve alcohol, so you can make it a boozy and a hearty meal. 

Casual Dining

Southi - Zense Resort

Zense Resort, 1088, Opp. Novotel Shrems Hotel, Candolim, Goa

image-map-default

Kaveenash

Run by a South Indian couple who have been living in Goa since 2003, Kaveenash is where you’ll find home-cooked meals, and the warmth of their hospitality is bound to leave you overwhelmed. Here, you'll also eat the most unique idlis in Goa, the likes of which you will not find anywhere in the state: sea shell idlis. These are idlis that are in the shape of sea shells, and are a huge hit with everyone. They also have medu wadas and dahi vadas on order. Their dosas are interesting too, and are made with fillings like minced meat, chicken, mushrooms, mixed veggies etc. Their exciting spin on idli burgers makes them champions of comfort food and their chocolate brownies are to die for!

Tip: On special order, they also make appams and stew (veg/mutton/chicken) as well as pandi curry. We suggest calling this restaurant before going because we've found their timings to a bit inconsistent. 

Casual Dining

Kaveenash

5.0

79-H, Betalbatim, Goa

image-map-default

Navratna

Navratna veg restaurant is all about a simple, hearty meal. This veg restaurant on Calangute-Candolim road (its Porvorim branch is pretty popular too) is a South Indian restaurant that has a simple ambience, quick service and a basic menu that offers comfort food in the form of dosas, idlis, wadas and uttapams. Their ghee dosas and masala dosas are best -sellers, while the idli wada plate is a popular breakfast option too. A cup of filter coffee comes highly recommended here. If you're travelling with fussy eaters, Navratna's inclusive menu also has North Indian and Chinese options to pick from. 

Casual Dining

Navratna Udupi Pure Veg

Jupitor House, Ground Floor, Near Village Panchayat, Calangute, Goa

image-map-default

Nandan Pure Veg

A casual dining restaurant in Panjim, Nandan Pure Veg is a humble establishment that offers a great selection of South Indian fare. The meals here are comforting, home-style cooked, and light on the stomach, and the experience is truly worth the money. If you’re confused about what to order, we suggest trying the rava onion dosa, mysore dosa and masala uttappam. They even have a pizza dosa on the menu!

Casual Dining

Nandan - Hotel Rajdhani

4.1

Hotel Rajdhani, Dr. Atmaram Borkar Road, Altinho, Panjim, Goa

image-map-default

Gunpowder

One of North Goa’s most sought-after restaurants, Gunpowder boasts of a delicious spread of Kerala dishes. The menu serves both non vegetarian as well as vegetarian, and also has a section dedicated to cocktails that are unique and eclectic. While we’re in love with almost everything on the menu, the Andhra style prawns, Kerala beef fry, Pandhi curry, potato ishtew and parotta are our favourites. While you’re at it, don’t forget to wash it down with sol kadi! If you’re looking for a drink to go along with your meal, the tamarind-pineapple margarita is a good choice. 

P.S. The restaurant is shut on Mondays. We recommend calling ahead to reserve a table.

Casual Dining

Gunpowder

4.5

6, Anjuna Mapusa Road, Saunto Vaddo, Assagao, Goa

image-map-default

Siddhi Pure Veg

This Panjim restaurant is a simple space that offers basic South Indian meals to locals and tourists alike. It’s located at Dona Paula circle, and is known for serving mouth-watering food for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. The paper masala dosa, butter onion uttapam and fried idlis are a hit. So, go stop over when you’re in the mood for a quick and simple meal that is healthy and light on the stomach. They even do South Indian thalis for when you're ravenously hungry. 

Casual Dining

Siddhi Pure Veg Udupi Restaurant

4.1

Wave Beach Hotel, Jetty Road, Dona Paula, Goa

image-map-default

Kamat's

This vegetarian restaurant sees hordes of tourists make a beeline for a hearty vegetarian lunch. A causal dining restaurant that serves comfort food in the form of dosas, idlis and uttapams, Kamat focuses on good food minus the frills. The ambience is basic, and great for a quick meal when you’re alone, with family or with a hungry group. They have a wide range of South Indian dishes available, and the rawa masala dosa, onion rawa masala dosa, idli wada plate and butter onion uttapam are well-loved. Wash this down with a cup of hot filter coffee.

P.S. They open at 8am so a breakfast here is a good idea too! 

Casual Dining

Kamat's

3.8

5, Church Road, Opp. Municipal Garden, Altinho, Panjim, Goa

image-map-default