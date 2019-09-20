Dosa, Idli & The Works: Grab A Hearty South Indian Meal At These Restaurants In Goa

Run by a South Indian couple who have been living in Goa since 2003, Kaveenash is where you’ll find home-cooked meals, and the warmth of their hospitality is bound to leave you overwhelmed. Here, you'll also eat the most unique idlis in Goa, the likes of which you will not find anywhere in the state: sea shell idlis. These are idlis that are in the shape of sea shells, and are a huge hit with everyone. They also have medu wadas and dahi vadas on order. Their dosas are interesting too, and are made with fillings like minced meat, chicken, mushrooms, mixed veggies etc. Their exciting spin on idli burgers makes them champions of comfort food and their chocolate brownies are to die for!

Tip: On special order, they also make appams and stew (veg/mutton/chicken) as well as pandi curry. We suggest calling this restaurant before going because we've found their timings to a bit inconsistent.