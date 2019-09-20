Dosa, Idli & The Works: Grab A Hearty South Indian Meal At These Restaurants In Goa

Located inside Zense Resort, Candolim, Southi comes recommended for those who wish to enjoy innovative South Indian cuisine in Goa. A green space located in the busy tourist hub of North Goa, the restaurant provides a lovely ambience if you like eating at good-looking spots on your vacation. The food here is unique, and we love the fact that there is so much more than the regular idli, dosa, vada etc on offer. Try their Mutton Kheema Dosa, Masala Idli, Coorg idli with chicken, Hyderabad Korma Idli, Coorg pork roast, Mutton Chettinad masala, Malabar Curry on your next visit, and if you’re up for a thali, the Mangalorean thali is one of the most popular dishes on their menu. Good thing, they even have ample vegetarian choices to pick from. Plus, they also serve alcohol, so you can make it a boozy and a hearty meal.
