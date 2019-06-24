When In Goa, Breakfast At Bodega Is Always A Good Idea

Cafe Bodega has been known for their tasty sandwiches, desserts and especially their red velvet cupcakes, but have you ever tried their breakfast? Well, if you're looking for a place to have the not the regular continental yet continental breakfast, you have to stop by here! We tried the beef omelette, which was basically beef stuffed in an omelette served with brown bread. The juicy beef complemented the egg so well and our mouths couldn't stop watering. We also tried their chicken quiche, which was well baked and bursting with flavours. Their spicy shrimp turnover was amazing too! Besides the beef omelette, they also have mutton shakshuka, Turkish poached eggs, Bodega omelette, smoked salmon scrambled eggs and more to try out for breakfast. They also have breakfast sides like sourdough toast and butter, 7 grain and gluten-free toast, chicken sausages, ham, bacon, etc, to make your breakfast more exciting! Their menu also includes 'All day sweet breakfast' which has waffles, pancakes, oat porridge, croissants, fruit bowls, etc. So don't miss out on having tasty breakfast in a peaceful environment in Panjim.