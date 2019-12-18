Feasts, Markets & Mass: Here's A Guide To Enjoying Christmas In Goa

While every stationery shop and decor store near you will stock up on Christmas decorations, trees and paraphernalia. Our favourite places to hit up for a tree that we can nurture year after year are the nurseries and the ones that line the NH 66, close to Guirim are our favourites. Of course, there’s also Mr. Farmer to stop at.

If you’re after a tree that you can tuck away till the next year, you can check out the mini market outside Delfino’s in Porvorim for all things Xmas from trees in different sizes to baubles to stars, lights, table decorations, linen, stockings and other things. Other places we swear by include JD Fernandes in Panjim that’s decorated every year to look like the cosiest, warmest nook. While this has been loved as a stationery shop, locals will tell you that it’s also their go-to for Christmas buys. This apart, Raave, Walk Over (a great place to pick up presents especially for kids!) and Star Light, again all in Panjim offer stiff competition to Fernandes. If you’re in Porvorim, D Function Junction close to On The Go cafe also has a section for trees, santa caps and decorations.

If you’re a sucker for decor, The Linen Shoppe in Campal and Colva, both put out themed collections of beautiful wine aprons, table linen, cushion covers, bags, throws, rugs and more. Or, there’s The Small Wonder Goa with its cute Santa aprons and reindeer hairbands. If you're looking for basic stars, right near the Income tax office in Panjim sit a couple of street vendors.

Mapusa market in general is the best place to head to if you're looking to browse and buy. Everything from plum cakes at old bakeries to Christmas stars and trees flood the market.