If you’re looking for peace, and wish to reconnect with family, then Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary surely needs to be on your bucketlist when in Goa.
Connect With Nature At Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary
Shortcut
What is it?
Far from the beach line of Goa located at the Goa Karnataka border, this sanctuary is perfect for runners to run through the woods of a one-way 7 km trail. From barking deer, leopards, Bengal tiger and langurs, head here with your camera to get your dose of nature. With lush green on both sides of the road, this expedition is also one for history buffs – with one of the oldest temples from the 13th century, located at the end of the sanctuary.
Anything else?
If your stars are by your side, then you might spot some Bisons, a species of buffaloes which are nearly extinct. Popular birds including drongo, Indian black woodpecker will also delight you. Moreover, a perfect driveway and do not forget to go till the waterfall and swim while the fishes accompany you!
#Lbbtip
Do not forget to hire a taxi or a rent a car to explore it all!
Comments (0)