Connect With Nature At Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary

Far from the beach line of Goa located at the Goa Karnataka border, this sanctuary is perfect for runners to run through the woods of a one-way 7 km trail. From barking deer, leopards, Bengal tiger and langurs, head here with your camera to get your dose of nature. With lush green on both sides of the road, this expedition is also one for history buffs – with one of the oldest temples from the 13th century, located at the end of the sanctuary.