Find Affordable Footwear, Jewellery & Great Cotton Clothes At This Boutique

With two stores in Panjim, Cotton Village is our favourite place to add outfits to your everyday wardrobe. A tiny eclectic boutique inside The White Balcao is a new addition and the assortment of knick knacks here along with their signature garments, makes us prefer this one over the older, bigger outlet.

Pune-based couple, Aalok and Swati have had a textile business running smooth as silk. After Pune, when they opened their first store in Panjim, they knew this was the start of something beautiful. Soon after this was set-up, they gave into their heart’s calling and opened a boutique hostel meets cafe right in the heart of Fontainhas. Of course, Cotton Village had to be a part of it.

While most would argue that the older store is bigger and loaded with options, we still want to build a case for its younger cousin. We love how compact the new store is, tucked away as an additional incentive for hostel guests to shop a little on-the-go. There are tops, kurtas, summer dresses, a small selection of men’s shirts, fabric footwear, bags in all shapes and sizes and a curated shelf dedicated to junk jewellery. Most things are pretty fairly priced with juttis and women’s clothes falling between INR 700 and INR 1,500.

Spend enough time in the store and things will remind you of people who deserve gifts from Goa. And, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t really need another pretty-looking, floral summer dress for those beachy afternoons! They also have adorable handmade wall hangings that have been made from leftover fabric — just what we need to jazz up dull windows. Small serving trays, scarves and chunky ethnic earrings will also keep occasionally nudging you to take notice. In all, you’ll be in a happy space, whether you actually end up buying anything or not.