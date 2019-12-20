These Cottages In Arambol Overlook The Paddy Fields & Cost Around INR 3K

The rustic vibe of the place coupled with the very reasonable rates. The architecture of the homestay is a sort of cross between an Indian and Iranian village, that adds to its modern yet rural feel. Its mud-like huts with modern amenities, surrounded by thick foliage, is enough to lift the spirit of weary travellers.

The homestay offers 3 cottages each a complete unit, with a bedroom, living room and an attached bathroom. Each cottage can accommodate upto 4 people, and are priced at INR 5,500 per night from Dec 26 — Jan 10, and at INR 3,000, per night, the rest of the year.

The Rusta is the ideal place for a staycation! You can wake up to beautiful vistas of light as the sun rises on the horizon, and spend your day literally doing nothing other than listening to the chirping birds. The homestay boasts of an equally beautiful view of the night sky, and you will often find travellers getting together to watch the stars.

The Rusta also comes with a private pool and a beautiful yogashala that the guests have access to any time of the day. They have also recently started hosting pool parties that are quickly becoming the talk of the town. That apart, the homestay also organises regular music nights, with musicians from across the world. Keep an eye on their Facebook page to keep yourself updated.