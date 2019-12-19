Hogging the Goan seafood for days, our taste buds started missing Mumbai food. Luckily we found a restaurant close to our hotel in Calangute, name "Desi Kitchen". From 'pav bhaji' to 'Dahi puri' we ordered everything we were craving for. Food and drinks we ordered- Dahi puri Pav bhaji Chicken Manchurian with rice Dum aloo gravy Fish thali Paneer chilly dry Fresh jalebi Chocolate milkshake Shikanji Boondi jal jeera And the must-haves were, Dahi puchke, dum aloo gravy, jalebi, and shikanji.
Street Food In Goa? This Place Got You Covered!
