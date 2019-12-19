Street Food In Goa? This Place Got You Covered!

Casual Dining

Desi Kitchen

Calangute, Goa
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

6/7SH-2 & 6/7/SH-3, Amani Baga, Khobra Vaddo, Calangute, Goa

What Makes It Awesome?

Hogging the Goan seafood for days, our taste buds started missing Mumbai food. Luckily we found a restaurant close to our hotel in Calangute, name "Desi Kitchen". From 'pav bhaji' to 'Dahi puri' we ordered everything we were craving for. Food and drinks we ordered- Dahi puri Pav bhaji Chicken Manchurian with rice Dum aloo gravy Fish thali Paneer chilly dry Fresh jalebi Chocolate milkshake Shikanji Boondi jal jeera And the must-haves were, Dahi puchke, dum aloo gravy, jalebi, and shikanji.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

