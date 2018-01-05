One of the best restaurants/cafes in Goa for seafood, Fat Fish is uniquely Goan; both in its quality of food and ambience.
In A Group? Head To Fat Fish For Amazing Seafood
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Wi-Fi Available
Shortcut
Why Should I Go Here?
The simple yet woody decor of Fat Fish will remind you of the chill and idyllic life Goa has. Just kidding. When you’re in Goa, nothing is simple!
Try tasty servings of Fish Thali – a typically Goan cuisine dish, which is mouth-watering and filling.
#LBBTip
Also On Fat Fish
