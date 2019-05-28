Drop By This Oldest Cafe For Portuguese Style Cuisine When In Goa

Hotel Venite is one of the oldest Restaurant hidden in the streets of Panjim, Goa. The ambience of the restaurant has a Vintage look kind of a Portuguese Style which makes it more attractive and eye-catchy and the place is quite photogenic. The Dishes we tried were, Fish & Chips, Stuffed Crab & Chicken Cafreal. Mocktail: Virgin Mojito & Iced Tea. If you would like to provide your taste buds some Portuguese styled Cuisine this place is recommendable. Food is really amazing and has the authentic taste and aroma to it. Quality of the food is awesome as everything is freshly cooked. And Lastly, Service is excellent. In all a great place to Hangout. It is Peaceful and will truly cherish you.