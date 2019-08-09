Staying On A Houseboat Is Truly An Offbeat Experience In Goa

Houseboat stay in Goa is one of the most offbeat experience. "Santa Lucia" is a beautiful houseboat situated in the backwaters of GOA - one of the most beautiful and preferred holiday destinations around the world. Santa Lucia has only two cabins with separate decks, which is one thing like the most about this boat. It gives you solitude to enjoy the beauty of chapora river. It is specially designed for the ones who love nature by the day. It is also a Birdwatchers dream. In the night one can find trees in the middle of the river with flocks of birds. Itinerary remains the same as the overnight cruise but can be adjusted appropriately due to limited time. You will really feel close to nature as you get to enjoy watching different species of birds settling down for their slumber on trees. You may also spot a dolphin. After sundown, as we then head back into the backwaters you can relax with a drink while you tap your feet to some musical tracks played onboard. At night Anchor midstream for a fishing session, so you can drop the fishing line and catch your own fish, your catch will be cooked by our chef and served along with a sumptuous dinner. I have stayed in both Goan houseboat and Kerala houseboat, and I will recommend goa houseboat stay is a more amazing experience if you love nature and solitude.