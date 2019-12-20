Japanese Garden Has Some Of The Most Stunning Sunsets To Offer In Goa

An uninterrupted view of the Arabian sea and the virgin beach below, cool breeze and an ideal spot to slow down — the Japanese Garden is one of Vasco’s best-kept secrets. Located at a distance of only about 3km from the Vasco Railway station, you can easily walk here (though remember that it’s an uphill climb), or get onto one of the local buses which go to Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) colony, or you can hire a rickshaw or a two-wheeler pilot to take you there.

Once you are on the clifftop, you’ll notice how serene and secluded the spot is. The Japanese Garden is mostly only frequented by couples and locals who come here for the spectacular sunset views. Several ornamental plants, rose bushes and palm trees frame the garden, making it perfect for an evening stroll, but it is the sea-views from the walkway at the edge of the cliff that will make your visit a memorable one.

A series of steep steps within the walls of the ruins will lead you all the way down to sand — once here you’ll notice a small arch (where, according to folklore, a grandmother used to sit waiting for her sons to return from the sea). You can cross over and head out to the beach from here. The tiny crescent beach is mostly empty, so, if you want a near-solitary beach to yourself in early mornings or for those perfect sunsets, this should definitely be on your next Goa itinerary.

If you want to make a day out of it, visit right before sunset — the sight of the sun setting in the horizon over the azure stretch of the undisturbed Arabian Sea is nothing short of spectacular.