Dig The Clean, Minimal Aesthetic? You'll Love This Design Store In Anjuna

As with anything creative, finding synergies can be crucial and that’s exactly what brought Mahe and Kassa together. Arushi and Parth (the co-owner of Mahe) go long back and have always admired each other’s work. They also realised that they wanted to offer guests who walked in, ‘an experience’ and not just great food or a nice store. So the association is more deep-rooted than them just sharing physical space — all the lamps and furniture at the restaurant have been designed by Kassa and it's presence inside Mahe is a wonderful addition for someone who’s into food, design and art.

While you’ll see Kassa’a ace curation at play even at the Goa store, we love the small additions in keeping with the local vibe. You might spot a beach collection of multipurpose poufs and blankets that can turn into raincoats and be tuck easily into beach bags. There’s an eco range that’s found a lot of love too. Otherwise, there’s jewellery, home accessories carved out of concrete, artworks, perfumes, furniture, clothes and the brand’s signature handcrafted leather bags.

It’s terrific how Kassa’s multi-disciplinary approach has brought so many homegrown brands under one roof. Whether it’s a designer who creates great block printed shirts, a name that makes handcrafted ittars in Lucknow or a maker whose geometric jewellery pieces are a real treat, you can get a glimpse into all their respective works at the Kassa store.

Next time you’re around, plan an evening with Mahe’s fish curry and artisanal cocktails (Mallu Mai Tai) and shopping for Kassa’s designer knick knacks. The jewellery at the store starts at INR 500 and goes up to INR 10k while the bags start at INR 7,000. Remember, you’re paying for cutting edge design and impeccable quality.