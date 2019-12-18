Panjim

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Panjim

Cafes
image - Cafe Rasa
Cafes

Cafe Rasa

Check Out This New Co-Working Cafe In Panjim Overlooking The Mandovi Cruises
Panjim
Casual Dining
image - A Lua
Casual Dining

A Lua

For Everything From Stuffed Crab To Prawn Balchao, This Restaurant Has The Locals' Vote
Panjim
Casual Dining
image - Ritz Classic
Casual Dining

Ritz Classic

Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Konkani Food!
Panjim
Clothing Stores
image - Cotton Village
Clothing Stores

Cotton Village

Find Affordable Footwear, Jewellery & Great Cotton Clothes At This Boutique
Panjim
Hostels
image - The White Balcao
Hostels

The White Balcao

This New Hostel In The Latin Quarters Is Postcard-Worthy & Even Has A Cafe
Panjim
Fine Dining
image - The Awadh House
Fine Dining

The Awadh House

More Biryani? Goa Has A New Awadhi Food Restaurant & It Looks Like A Mini Haveli
Panjim
Stationery Stores
image - The Art Shoppe
Stationery Stores

The Art Shoppe

Run By A 70-Year-Old Artist, This Store Is The Best For All Kinds Of Art Supplies!
Panjim
Accessories
image - Ayesha Fashion
Accessories

Ayesha Fashion

Get Into The Goa Mode With Funky Accessories From This Panjim Store
Panjim
Accessories
image - Chumbak
Accessories

Chumbak

Decor To Accessories, Get Yourself Some Desi Quirk From The Chumbak Store In Goa
Panjim
Handicrafts Stores
image - Hari Om Art And Crafts
Handicrafts Stores

Hari Om Art And Crafts

When In Goa, Shop Some Fun & Trendy Jewellery From This Store
Panjim
Dessert Parlours
image - The Bombay Churros
Dessert Parlours

The Bombay Churros

The Bombay Churros Opened An Outlet In Goa & Our Diet Is Crying In A Corner
Panjim
Casual Dining
image - Tuscany Gardens
Casual Dining

Tuscany Gardens

This Newbie In Panjim Is Heaven For All Pizza Lovers
Panjim
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Mumbai Canteen
Fast Food Restaurants

The Mumbai Canteen

Stop Over For Bombay Street Food & Masala Chai At This Small Panjim Cafe
Panjim
Furniture Stores
image - Cane Craft
Furniture Stores

Cane Craft

Beach Bags, Hats Or Lamps, Get Everything Cane At This Tiny Store In Panjim
Panjim
Cosmetics Stores
image - Nykaa
Cosmetics Stores

Nykaa

Calling All Sheet Mask & Lipstick Junkies! Nykaa Finally Has A Store In Goa
Panjim
Home Décor Stores
image - Tarini
Home Décor Stores

Tarini

Take It From Us, This Panjim Store Is A Heaven For Home Linen Lovers
Panjim
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Bombil Restaurant
Fast Food Restaurants

Bombil Restaurant

Want A Homestyle Goan Meal? This Thali Cafe In Panjim Is Beautiful
Panjim
Cafes
image - Soul Chef
Cafes

Soul Chef

Tried The World's First Choriz Momo? This North-Eastern Cafe In Panjim's Making Them
Panjim
Home Décor Stores
image - The Linen Shoppe
Home Décor Stores

The Linen Shoppe

Get Yourself Beautiful Home Linen On A Budget From These Stores In Goa
Panjim
