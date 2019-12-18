Explore
Panjim
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Panjim
Cafes
Cafe Rasa
Check Out This New Co-Working Cafe In Panjim Overlooking The Mandovi Cruises
Panjim
Casual Dining
A Lua
For Everything From Stuffed Crab To Prawn Balchao, This Restaurant Has The Locals' Vote
Panjim
Casual Dining
Ritz Classic
Visit This Outlet For Their Yum Konkani Food!
Panjim
Clothing Stores
Cotton Village
Find Affordable Footwear, Jewellery & Great Cotton Clothes At This Boutique
Panjim
Hostels
The White Balcao
This New Hostel In The Latin Quarters Is Postcard-Worthy & Even Has A Cafe
Panjim
Clothing Stores
Cotton Village
Find Affordable Footwear, Jewellery & Great Cotton Clothes At This Boutique
Panjim
Fine Dining
The Awadh House
More Biryani? Goa Has A New Awadhi Food Restaurant & It Looks Like A Mini Haveli
Panjim
Stationery Stores
The Art Shoppe
Run By A 70-Year-Old Artist, This Store Is The Best For All Kinds Of Art Supplies!
Panjim
Accessories
Ayesha Fashion
Get Into The Goa Mode With Funky Accessories From This Panjim Store
Panjim
Accessories
Chumbak
Decor To Accessories, Get Yourself Some Desi Quirk From The Chumbak Store In Goa
Panjim
Handicrafts Stores
Hari Om Art And Crafts
When In Goa, Shop Some Fun & Trendy Jewellery From This Store
Panjim
Dessert Parlours
The Bombay Churros
The Bombay Churros Opened An Outlet In Goa & Our Diet Is Crying In A Corner
Panjim
Casual Dining
Tuscany Gardens
This Newbie In Panjim Is Heaven For All Pizza Lovers
Panjim
Fast Food Restaurants
The Mumbai Canteen
Stop Over For Bombay Street Food & Masala Chai At This Small Panjim Cafe
Panjim
Furniture Stores
Cane Craft
Beach Bags, Hats Or Lamps, Get Everything Cane At This Tiny Store In Panjim
Panjim
Cosmetics Stores
Nykaa
Calling All Sheet Mask & Lipstick Junkies! Nykaa Finally Has A Store In Goa
Panjim
Home Décor Stores
Tarini
Take It From Us, This Panjim Store Is A Heaven For Home Linen Lovers
Panjim
Fast Food Restaurants
Bombil Restaurant
Want A Homestyle Goan Meal? This Thali Cafe In Panjim Is Beautiful
Panjim
Cafes
Soul Chef
Tried The World's First Choriz Momo? This North-Eastern Cafe In Panjim's Making Them
Panjim
Home Décor Stores
The Linen Shoppe
Get Yourself Beautiful Home Linen On A Budget From These Stores In Goa
Panjim
