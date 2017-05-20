Set in the old Latin district of Panjim in Goa, the Old Quarter {namesake} is an affordable and colourful hostel for solo travellers and travellers on a budget.
Broke But Need A Break? Rooms In This Pretty Goa Hostel Start At INR 450
What Is It?
How Do I Get There?
If you’re hitting the road, Mumbai to Goa will take around 13 hours by road via Pune-Goa highway. If you’re taking the bus, you’ll be dropped off at Panjim bus stop, and from there it’s a 20 minute drive {you get taxis easily}.
What Is Unique About It?
Old Quarter Goa is located inside Asia’s oldest Portuguese area aka in Panjim, or so we’ve been told. Panjim was under the Portuguese rule for over 450 years, and till date is like a mini Portugal – with its grand architecture, people and stories that weave itself in the streets of Panjim.
It’s a lazy little town, of cobbled alleys, colourful houses and all things soaked in the warm Goan sun. The hostel is really affordable, basic and perfect for anyone who’s looking to meet new people, and explore the historical Latin quarter.
They have a variety of rooms at offer. The basic double room starts at INR 1,200 per night, the basic room in the female dormitory for INR 450 per night, and a single for INR 800 per night.
Anything Else?
One can go about and explore Panjim’s 200 years old history, churches that were replicated from the European standard or just walk around and enjoy yourself.
To book your stay, go here.
