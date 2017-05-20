Broke But Need A Break? Rooms In This Pretty Goa Hostel Start At INR 450

Old Quarter Goa is located inside Asia’s oldest Portuguese area aka in Panjim, or so we’ve been told. Panjim was under the Portuguese rule for over 450 years, and till date is like a mini Portugal – with its grand architecture, people and stories that weave itself in the streets of Panjim.

It’s a lazy little town, of cobbled alleys, colourful houses and all things soaked in the warm Goan sun. The hostel is really affordable, basic and perfect for anyone who’s looking to meet new people, and explore the historical Latin quarter.

They have a variety of rooms at offer. The basic double room starts at INR 1,200 per night, the basic room in the female dormitory for INR 450 per night, and a single for INR 800 per night.