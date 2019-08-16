Forget Ordering A Peg! This Goa Bar Lets You Buy A Whole Bottle On MRP

At some point or another, we’ve all thought about the wastefulness of buying peg after peg at a bar when you know that you’re eventually going to end up finishing the bottle, right? Well, now at Lounge Terminal, you can actually buy that bottle. Better still — if you’ve gotta leave and your bottle isn’t over yet, you can lock it up and leave it there till you’re back the next time!

Located above Caculo Mall in Panjim, this new restaurant has been making quite some noise lately — and rightfully so. They’ve introduced this brilliant concept where they offer deals on liquor bottles that you can buy straight from the bar. Don’t worry if you can’t finish it till the last drop. You can store the bottle in what they call “vaults” where your precious alcohol will be safely stowed away until your next visit. If that wasn’t already enough incentive, here’s another — you buy the bottles of premium alcohol from across the world on MRP!

Lounge Terminal is a great spot to hang out — the ambience is cosy and welcoming. Comfy bar stools line the well stocked bar area, beautifully lit, dimmed interiors, combined with plush furniture and some delectable finger food all add to the charm of the place. There’s also a game area where you can challenge your friends to a game of dart or beer pong.

There’s a selection of beers and cocktails, though mostly we usually end up ordering a bottle, because well, why not?! The food is however, priced slightly on the higher side, but is quite delicious — the crispy flaky chicken, the BBQ chicken, salt & pepper prawns, the mutton keema with pao and raechado fries are amongst our favourites.