The Bombay Churros Opened An Outlet In Goa & Our Diet Is Crying In A Corner

On an exceptionally rainy evening, we spotted a bright orange space which was packed with dessert junkies on its launch day. Sure enough, this sort of love must just be reserved for churros, right? Inside, we spotted the usual suspects including Nutella, chocolate, caramel and coffee, but we were happy to see savoury, cheesy options too.

We haven’t had as many churros in our life to say but you know a good dessert when you eat one. Something about The Bombay Churros hits the right spot — the deep-fried crunchy exterior sweetly holds the soft, dense, bread inside. When slathered with white chocolate and crushed oreo, it tastes brilliant. This is why you can’t go wrong with the brand’s classic glazed selection. The churro with Nutella dip is another popular choice. We also ate the overly indulgent churros dunked in a glass full of chocolate ice cream and chocolate sauce and somehow, it all did seem to go well together with that nice cold and crusty combination.

We were super tempted to try the Berry Blast Churro Sundae but the treadmill called and reminded us of our date the next morning. With a heavy heart, we promised ourselves to be back to this unfinished business soon. When that happens, we know we’re going for their Chilli Cheese Churros or the Harissa Churros. And guys, don’t worry, there are also nachos, milkshakes and coffees for that additional cheat day you always manage to sneak into the week.

P.S. Your diet might be sobbing but your valet won't; most eats are priced between INR 130 and 200.