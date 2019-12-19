Burgers To Salads: Natti's Naturals With Its Healthy & Unhealthy Menu's Now In Vagator

When they started out, Natti’s was all about healthy food and garden seating but over the years, we’re so glad that their menu has expanded to take into account that some people might want fish burgers and fried potatoes for lunch. The new space, a small but cosy one, has spots of bright colours set against old, restored doors. We loved the bookshelf and a super comfy sofa where siesta seems like a great idea.

Fresh juices, smoothies, granola and oats’ jars, breakfast, salads, sandwiches, meal bowls and some delish desserts make up Natti’s interesting and rather exhaustive menu. Considering they see a lot of the hostel crowd for meals, they’re adding some affordable options and an all-day breakfast because, come on, there’s no right time for eggs and pancakes, right?

We made it to Natti’s post lunch and decided to give into Nisha’s suggestion and try the Ultimate Smoothie. A combination of goji berries, vanilla, coconut and cocoa nibs, this one tasted like a liquid berry chocolate, only way less overwhelming. We paired it with hummus and roasted veggies sandwich which was a very fulfilling snack with soft poi and seasoned veggies. The carnivore opted for a fish burger that had a hint of garlic and coriander, great for someone who likes fish but not the pronounced fishy flavour. We also ordered a pomegranate, lime and mint juice for the table — it felt like a perfectly cooling option on a hot afternoon. Post this gluttony, the gluten-free chocolate cake, a gooey, adequately chocolatey slice was the only fitting way to end the meal.

While the food kept coming, Nisha, the cafe owner also kept us regaled with her stories. Their resident furry cat showed up as well and just like that, we spend another long afternoon lazing and chilling.