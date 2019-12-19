North Goa Plans? You Can Stay At This Posh Hostel Starting At INR 499!

Anjuna-Vagator together have more than two dozen hostels and we were curious about what sets Beyond Nomad apart. So, to begin with, it’s not the beachy-kitschy design we’re used to seeing. The aesthetic is clean, the location is pretty convenient and they love having artists and digital nomads come, stay and work out of here.

The poshtel is the brainchild of three founders, Eashita, Zeeshan and Subhajit. Eashita and Zeeshan met at a co-working space in Bengaluru and Subhajit (originally from Kolkata), chipped in because he happened to be friends with Zeeshan and totally up with the idea of running a cool hostel space in Goa. With their pool of ideas and some intense architect hunting (they finally zeroed down on a Bengaluru guy), they were off to a rolling start.

Apart from being mindful about the old structure and integrating the new inside the Goan villa, they’ve ensured that you rest comfortably after a long day at the beach (or the bar). The wooden bunk beds will take you in, the curtains will make you feel like you’re inside a mini pod and you’ll wake up to a complimentary breakfast spread. Everyone who's stayed here vouches for the cleanliness and the warm community feeling that this space fosters. And like we said, the rates start from INR 499 for the dorm and go up to 1k in Dec end and Jan. They’ve also got three private rooms where tariffs are between INR 1,499 (plus taxes) and INR 3,496 for the biggest double room during peak season.



To add more charm to this sunny space, they host regular live gigs by local artists and travelling musicians. There are movie nights and curated flea market tours (Anjuna flea market and some of the coolest cafes in the area are close by) during season time. This apart, the hosts are a bunch of sweet, hospitable folks who are always ready to take guests to their favourite thali place for lunch or sign them up for bicycle tours and heritage walks. Yeah, literally no dull moment here.