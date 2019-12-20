Want To Party On A Cliff? Psy Music & Spectacular Views Await At 9 Bar

A great ambience, spectacular sunset views and an indomitable party spirit — 9 Bar Vagator, is a psy lover delight! They are open till late and you can dance in the open-air space, with stunning views of the sun setting over the sea in the distance, an array of cocktails and some delish wood fired pizza.

Since its inception, this venue has largely showcased Goa’s homegrown genre of trance, however, has now opened its doors to other genres of electronic music to cater to shifting trends. The outdoor dancing area shuts down at 10 PM; following the rules about noise pollution, but the party continues inside till wee hours of the morning.

Best part? They are open through the monsoons!