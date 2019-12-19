Upcycled Decor & Yum Sandwiches: We Dig This Vagator Cafe For Many Reasons

A hip new restaurant that’s lately caught our attention, Sangria is a collection of everything curious and quirky. Located on one of the shortcut roads that connect Vagator and Anjuna, this cafe is doing quite a few things right.

The first thing we noticed (and we’re sure you will too) is this beautifully etched wooden board that hangs by the roadside announcing the name of this joint. Once you inquire, you’ll know that Shiva, the guy who owns and runs the restaurant had it handmade from refurbished wood, much like everything else at the restaurant. The decor and furniture at the restaurant is delightfully kitschy and a combination of contemporary and old-school. Old drums have been upcycled and painted to make chairs in pop colours, while old window frames have become art pieces, and distressed wood furniture is everywhere.

Set in a rustic, cosy setting that overlooks an expanse of fields, Sangria has some great food choices too. They do some scrumptious quick bites like Tuna sandwiches, mozzarella sandwiches, green omelette sandwiches as well as fresh juices. Check their blackboard for the day’s specials — it often will have delicious homemade delicacies from around the world including Spanish fideua, Calamari prawns or liver salad. Among their set menu we loved the Lebanese prawn platter, and Shiva tells us that there will soon be new additions to the menu as well.

Here, everything is homemade and comes with an intrepid charm that makes you want to spend time just chilling and having a good time. If this wasn’t enough come season, they are also going to start hosting live gigs at the space.