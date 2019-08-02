Slackline, Hulahoops & Live Music: These Sunday Gatherings In Goa Are Super Fun

Slacklining came to Goa with travellers visiting during the season, but for a long time remained mostly confined within the Western traveller circles. That is until Anika, in her erstwhile avatar of being an event manager, met some of India’s top slackliners during one of her events. Within a week, she was in Bangalore finding her own balance on a slackline.

These Balance Project meet-ups are free-for all gatherings, with the core intention of building communities through the mediums of sport and art. With Anika’s efforts to bring the subcultures to the mainstream, The Balance Project brings together old and young on a Sunday afternoon at Jardim Garcia De Orta (Panjim). Here, everyone “learns to balance and breathe right”. Best part — you don’t need any kind of prior experience, only an intent to participate and join the fun.

You’ll often find the folks from the Ultimate Frisbee or the skateboarding communities of Goa here, conducting workshops, trying to teach or learn a new sport, mingling with each other and generally having fun. Later in the evenings, everyone gets grooving to the music by Lazarus Roque, a popular name in the Goan music circles. The gatherings also host a range of talks and screenings on various sports subcultures. So, whether you’re a trained athlete, a sports enthusiast, or just plain curious about sports subcultures, mark your calendar and head here to find yourself some balance.