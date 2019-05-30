The Perfect Sundowner In Siolim

img-gallery-featured
Bars

Uddo - The Sunset Bar & Kitchen

Siolim, Goa
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Uddo Beach, Danda, Siolim, Goa

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

A friend of mine from Mapusa had recommended this place to me and I had checked out the pictures of the food and ambience right away. The vibe at this place is so soothing and good. The food here is priced reasonably as it's a passion project. We had some finger foods and a chicken steak. The food was good, not that great but the quantity was amazing! We had a few cocktails while the sun was setting to get the sundowner feel. Overall, totally loved the experience at Uddo Sunset Bar and Kitchen

What Could Be Better?

The food and the menu.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

Bars

Uddo - The Sunset Bar & Kitchen

Siolim, Goa
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Uddo Beach, Danda, Siolim, Goa

image-map-default