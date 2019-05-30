The Perfect Sundowner In Siolim

A friend of mine from Mapusa had recommended this place to me and I had checked out the pictures of the food and ambience right away. The vibe at this place is so soothing and good. The food here is priced reasonably as it's a passion project. We had some finger foods and a chicken steak. The food was good, not that great but the quantity was amazing! We had a few cocktails while the sun was setting to get the sundowner feel. Overall, totally loved the experience at Uddo Sunset Bar and Kitchen