Pac-Man & Super Mario! This Video Games Themed Home Is Budget-Friendly & Cute

A clean, comfortable and practical option for budget travellers, the apartment feels like a lovely pad to come home to. You can stock up on beer and make full use of the fridge, they have a few books, a stove to cater to midnight snack cravings and a takeaway menu in case you feel like ordering in. Did we tell you, you can also use the pool in the complex?

The fact that it comes with three balconies, two attached to the bedrooms and one overlooking the pool, makes it spacious and sunny. One of the bedroom walls has Tetris graphics while the other room is a full-fledged love letter to Super Mario, compete with the flowers and coins and we bet you’ll be replaying the music in your head soon as you enter. There’s a tiny kitchen and a living room as well where you guys can kick back after a long night of partying. You'll also see posters and wall art from your fave 80s games and memorabilia that'll take you back to the good times; The times of summer vacations, colourful popsicles and uninterrupted play time.

All this nostalgia overdose, and the fact that it’s super affordable (INR 6.5k), makes this one a deal to sweet to pass. Plus, it involves a scenic drive through Siolim where you can’t help but stop to look at pristine churches, quaint village bars and sprawling meadows. And, once you’re settled in, you can hire scootys and zip through the Anjuna/Vagator beach roads or hit up Mandrem/Morjim or Ashwem beaches. Sigh… doesn’t this sound like the perfect Goa plan?