An underrated tourist spot, the recently-renovated Reis Magos Fort houses Mario Miranda’s artwork, Portuguese-era cannons, a stellar library and beautiful views of the sea. It’s also perfect to catch a Goan sunset!
Views, Cannons And Mario Miranda Artworks At The Underrated Reis Magos Fort In Goa
Drops Of History
This 16th century fort brings together three important points of Goa’s history — Reis Magos Fort was built upon the ruins of an ancient Indian pagoda by Franciscans, signifying the incoming Portuguese-Christian rule, and now plays host to the artworks of Mario Miranda {one of Goa’s most beloved artists} — each change signifying the influx of a new era. The fort was originally used as a point of defence. You can expect to find centuries-old cannons scattered about, as well as “death holes”, though which hot oil was poured to prevent intruders. Reis Magos was taken over and occupied by the British for a short period, after which it was converted into a prison. Peek into the chilling solitary confinement rooms, and experience some brief, but very visible, remnants of history. Entry is INR 50, as the fort was recently renovated — something Mario Miranda dreamt of, but didn’t live to see.
Stunning Serenity
Close to Coco beach, you can take a bus that will drop you within 2 kms of the fort. It’s up to you to either hire a car, take an auto or walk! It’s a beautiful trek, although we recommend avoiding it midday, as it is an uphill hike and the sun tends to get rather hot. It has been restored and maintained beautifully, and serves as a great source of information — everything is explained thoroughly on placards, and there’s even a library filled with old literature that is a must-see for all lovers of history and architecture.
So, We're Thinking...
The fort overlooks the confluence of the Mandovi river and the Arabian sea, and has a beautiful deck, which you should head to at sunset for a really stunning, panoramic view. You can also catch a great view of Panjim. Even if you’re unwilling to stay so late, don’t fret — if you’re there earlier on in the day, you might be lucky enough to spot dolphins apparently.
