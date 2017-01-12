Views, Cannons And Mario Miranda Artworks At The Underrated Reis Magos Fort In Goa

This 16th century fort brings together three important points of Goa’s history — Reis Magos Fort was built upon the ruins of an ancient Indian pagoda by Franciscans, signifying the incoming Portuguese-Christian rule, and now plays host to the artworks of Mario Miranda {one of Goa’s most beloved artists} — each change signifying the influx of a new era. The fort was originally used as a point of defence. You can expect to find centuries-old cannons scattered about, as well as “death holes”, though which hot oil was poured to prevent intruders. Reis Magos was taken over and occupied by the British for a short period, after which it was converted into a prison. Peek into the chilling solitary confinement rooms, and experience some brief, but very visible, remnants of history. Entry is INR 50, as the fort was recently renovated — something Mario Miranda dreamt of, but didn’t live to see.