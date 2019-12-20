If you were ever wondering if Goa is made up of only beaches, well, it is! The southernmost point of Goa, Canacona is famous for the Palolem Beach, a stretch of literally white sands and clear blue sea.
White Sands And Clear Blue Sea: Why Palolem In Goa Is Worth Your Time
What Is It?
How Do I Get There?
Situated in the southern most point of Goa, Palolem is 40 kms from Margao, the administrative capital of South Goa. If you get off at the Margao station, given that you’re coming by train, then getting to Palolem will be an hour-long drive. In case you’re starting from Panjim, Palolem will be about two-hours long by road.
What's Unique About It?
Picture perfect by the coconut trees, white sands, blue seas and devoid of the usual hustle-bustle of tourists, Palolem is the undoubtedly one of the best beaches lining up the Goan shore. Far from the bustling visitors, Palolem is paradise and largely not commercial. An ideal day {everyday is Sunday in Goa} can be spent lounging in the company of the calm sea with fishermen and migratory birds giving you company, with of course occasional peeps from the awestruck tourist. The waters here are relatively calm and are perfect for some moonlight kayaking and casual swimming in the sea, a stark difference from the rough seas in the Northern coastal belt of Goa. The season for tourists generally picks up in the month of late October where a number of beach huts pop along the shoreline, all of which give a beautiful glimpse of the calming sea. The food served at these shacks is mouth-watering and worth every penny. Visitors coming into this side of town are the the ones seeking some solitude and calm amongst the company of the tranquil beach and undisturbed coastline.
So, We're Saying...
If you want to give the regular crowd in Goa a miss, then make your way to Palolem and park yourself in a cosy shack, whilst in the company of the sun, sand and the sea.
Also On Palolem Beach
