White Sands And Clear Blue Sea: Why Palolem In Goa Is Worth Your Time

Picture perfect by the coconut trees, white sands, blue seas and devoid of the usual hustle-bustle of tourists, Palolem is the undoubtedly one of the best beaches lining up the Goan shore. Far from the bustling visitors, Palolem is paradise and largely not commercial. An ideal day {everyday is Sunday in Goa} can be spent lounging in the company of the calm sea with fishermen and migratory birds giving you company, with of course occasional peeps from the awestruck tourist. The waters here are relatively calm and are perfect for some moonlight kayaking and casual swimming in the sea, a stark difference from the rough seas in the Northern coastal belt of Goa. The season for tourists generally picks up in the month of late October where a number of beach huts pop along the shoreline, all of which give a beautiful glimpse of the calming sea. The food served at these shacks is mouth-watering and worth every penny. Visitors coming into this side of town are the the ones seeking some solitude and calm amongst the company of the tranquil beach and undisturbed coastline.