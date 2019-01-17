Yasss! Ingo's Saturday Night Market In Goa Is Finally Open For The Season

Amidst a lot of chaos and speculation, with everyone curious about when the original night market would finally open, it had its first edition last Saturday. Also known as Ingo’s Night Market, this one in Arpora is a total hippie paradise with fire dancers, live music, hot dog stalls, vintage artifacts and a thousand stalls dressed to the nines.

Facebook groups kicked into action soon as a couple of sellers announced the famous market would be open starting Jan 12. This also put to rest all the questions people had about which one being the original market (there’s also a night bazaar that constantly confuses the new tourists). So, bring out your party shoes and get ready to shop all the way up till 3am. You’ll find clothes, accessories, bed linen, dreamcatchers, jewellery, hammocks, beer, local spices, art and lots more. While you shop, make sure you also bring your bargaining A game to the market.