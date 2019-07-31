Ocean Views To Artsy Rooms: Crash At These Hotels If You're Traveling To Vizag

The Bheemli Resort in Vizag is winning all the brownie points for its beach views, infinity pool, and rooms that spell opulence. Staycation with bae? Romance is totally in if you're checking into this hotel. Run by AccorHotels, The Bheemli Resort is a world in itself, and you don't even have to get into the city for your dose of fun. For one thing, it's super luxurious, and the beach is just two minutes away. Plus, they have an outdoor pool where you can have elaborate lounge sessions. Also, you can spot lite house from this resort.

