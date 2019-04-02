Funky Kitchenware, Bags & Home Decor: Have You Checked Out Chumbak In GVK One Mall?

img-gallery-featured
Accessories

Chumbak

GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
3.8

GVK One Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 6, Road 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

Shortcut

Chumbak has opened its first flagship store in Hyderabad, a few months ago. And we were waiting for it to stock abundantly to check it out. Mason jars, organic bath and body products, passport holders — lo and behold, Chumbak has arrived in style. 

What Makes It Awesome

To walk around in Chumbak is a lot like sauntering in a fairytale land. The super-cheery products are sure to bring an instant smile to your face. Cupcake crockery, funky bobbleheads, dainty storage boxes, and flamingo-shaped jewellery holders, Chumbak has brought its bestsellers to the city. Think of quirky notebooks, wallets, kitschy watches, printed T-shirts. We're totally loving the bags and footwear collection that also have the famous owl-printed merchandise that Chumbak is known for. We found ourselves some good love in the form of squishy cushions, Bohemian earrings, sunglass boxes. 

We've always loved the travel accessories here and decided to splurge on those travel pillows, eye masks, and scarves. Plus, if you've got a beach vacay coming up, you've got to check out the shorts and tote bags. So, whatever is your whim, get here and walk out with bags full of joy. 

What Could Be Better

The collection is largely limited to their bestsellers only. If you are looking for a more diverse collection, Chumbak's online store has to be your go-to thing. 

Pro-Tip

Chumbak has a relatively smaller store in Forum Sujana Mall in Kukatpally as well. You can check that out too. 

Accessories

Chumbak

GVK One Mall, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
3.8

GVK One Mall, 2nd Floor, Shop 6, Road 1, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default