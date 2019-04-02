Funky Kitchenware, Bags & Home Decor: Have You Checked Out Chumbak In GVK One Mall?

To walk around in Chumbak is a lot like sauntering in a fairytale land. The super-cheery products are sure to bring an instant smile to your face. Cupcake crockery, funky bobbleheads, dainty storage boxes, and flamingo-shaped jewellery holders, Chumbak has brought its bestsellers to the city. Think of quirky notebooks, wallets, kitschy watches, printed T-shirts. We're totally loving the bags and footwear collection that also have the famous owl-printed merchandise that Chumbak is known for. We found ourselves some good love in the form of squishy cushions, Bohemian earrings, sunglass boxes.

We've always loved the travel accessories here and decided to splurge on those travel pillows, eye masks, and scarves. Plus, if you've got a beach vacay coming up, you've got to check out the shorts and tote bags. So, whatever is your whim, get here and walk out with bags full of joy.