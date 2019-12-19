Get To This Yoga Studio To Learn The Classical Form Of Yoga Practiced By Sadhguru

Hello, 21st-century people! We know you've been hearing a lot about yoga lately and instead of being preachy, we're here to tell you about our state's first private yoga studio that teaches Isha Hatha Yoga. Hatam Yoga Studio in Madhapur teaches the purest form of classical yoga that is practised by Sadhguru and Isha Foundation. This form of yoga not just improves your fitness but also get your physical body in sync with your mental wellbeing. Psst, we feel that's what we truly need.

If you're not a yoga newbie, you'd understand when we say Hatha yoga includes five fundamental practices of Upa Yoga, Angamardana, Surya Kriya, Yogasanas, Bhuta Shuddi apart from the usual pranayama, guided mediations, Mantra Yoga, Nada Yoga and much more. Phew! In all honesty, all we need to know is that this is really great for us all.



They've got different programs for corporates, communities, healthcare and educational institutes, and individuals which focus on specific areas like rehabilitation, weight loss, mind strengthening, etc. See what suits your needs and head over to their yoga studio asap. But before you do that, you can check out their website for all the deets about membership costs and classes.

