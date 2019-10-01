Hungarian Chimney Cakes Now In Banjara Hills!

img-gallery-featured
Gaming Zone

Lock N Escape

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

AZTEC Towers, 3rd Floor, 6-3/249/6/1, Besides Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Chimney Cakes, Presenting: Olive & Cheese Chimney Cake and Zaatar Chimney Cake with Zaatar & Olive oil dip. Originally a popular Hungarian street snack, Chimney cakes have a perfectly crispy exterior and equally soft interiors making it one of the most loved dishes, especially in Hungary. Lock N Escape in Hyderabad has now come up with some delicious Chimney Cakes (with different variants) which is not to miss!

What Could Be Better?

The cakes should have little more seasoning for better enhancing its taste ☺️

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Kids, Family, Big Group.

Gaming Zone

Lock N Escape

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

AZTEC Towers, 3rd Floor, 6-3/249/6/1, Besides Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default