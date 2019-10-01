Hungarian Chimney Cakes Now In Banjara Hills!

Chimney Cakes, Presenting: Olive & Cheese Chimney Cake and Zaatar Chimney Cake with Zaatar & Olive oil dip. Originally a popular Hungarian street snack, Chimney cakes have a perfectly crispy exterior and equally soft interiors making it one of the most loved dishes, especially in Hungary. Lock N Escape in Hyderabad has now come up with some delicious Chimney Cakes (with different variants) which is not to miss!