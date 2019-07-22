Get Ready To Enter The World Of Korean Skincare At This Premium Store In Inorbit Mall

f you love skincare so much that your weekends are dedicated to face masks and oils, this store is your shrine. Innisfree, a popular Korean skincare brand has opened a dreamy store in Inorbit Mall, and we marched right into it. Just like how we pictured it in our dreams, it smelled wonderful and had everything we’ve been eyeing online, from their sheet masks that are crazy popular in the skincare community to their range of makeup products. Because you’ll be spoilt for choice in that aesthetically pleasing store, allow us to help you out. We recommend you get their Green Tea Mineral Mist that is hydrating and moisturising (perfect for all skin types), their sheet masks (each costing INR 100), Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask (best for oily skin), and Apple Seed Deep Cleansing Foam for squeaky clean skin. You can also try their Capsule Recipe packs which are essentially face-packs that you can either sleep with or wash it off after a couple of hours (they’re Innisfree’s wonder products). You probably would have to splurge a bit, but hey, investing in skincare is essential, especially for our weather conditions.