Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Hi Tech City
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Hi Tech City
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Cafes
Fine Dining
Bars
Hotels
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Co-Working Spaces
Bakeries
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Ankapur Village Military Hotel
This Village Themed Restaurant Is All About To Amazing Desi Food & Yum Desserts!
Hi Tech City
Bars
Bars
Amnesia Sky Bar
Sunday Brunch Plans? Head Over To This Beautiful Rooftop Restaurant!
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Wonton
Fancy Chinese & Thai Fare? This Outlet In Hitech Has It All!
Hi Tech City
Bakeries
Bakeries
Ohri's Cake Shop
Order Some Pretty Looking Delicious Cakes From Ohris!
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Pi - Hotel Avasa
Drop By This Outlet For Their Yum Biryani!
Hi Tech City
Cafes
Cafes
Ironhill Cafe
Bookmark This Cute Little Newbie For Some Amazing Coffee & Food
Hi Tech City
Stationery Stores
Stationery Stores
Itsy Bitsy
Everything Artistic? Head Over To Itsy Bitsy Crafts Store
Hi Tech City
Hotels
Hotels
Hotel B Plus L
Studio Rooms With Garden Views To Swanky Restaurants: This Hotel Is Goals
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier
Stop By For Some Pan Asian Cuisines In Hitec City
Hi Tech City
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
Mirchis
Try Out This Fine Dining Restaurant With Pretty Decor With Authentic Telugu Cuisine
Hi Tech City
Hotels
Hotels
The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace
You've Got To Splurge When It's Your Anniversary By Planning A Staycation At This Hotel
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
On The Wok
Drop By On The Wok For Aamzing Pan-Asian Delicacies
Hi Tech City
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Ikkat Footwear
This Stall In Shilparamam Has Beautiful Ikat & Kalamkari Slip Ons & Bags
Hi Tech City
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Shakes Town
Head To This Place For Wide Range Of Summer Beverages
Hi Tech City
Pubs
Pubs
Block 22
Get It Poppin! Block Your Weekends For A Happening Night At This Nightclub In Hitech City
Hi Tech City
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Teluguness
Stop By Teluguness In HITEC City For Authentic Telugu Cuisine!
Hi Tech City
Cafes
Cafes
Talasa
Great Collection Of Drinks & A Vibrant Ambience Is What Talasa Is All About
Hi Tech City
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Frozen Desert
Oasis Of Desserts!
Hi Tech City
Bars
Bars
Snort
Cool Cabanas, Dance Floor & Sprinklers: Check Out This Nightclub For A Lit Night
Hi Tech City
Bars
Bars
Resign Sky Bar
Tres Leches On Your Mind? Then Head Over To Resign Skybar
Hi Tech City
Have a great recommendation for
Hi Tech City?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE