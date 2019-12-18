Hi Tech City

Casual Dining
image - Ankapur Village Military Hotel
Casual Dining

Ankapur Village Military Hotel

This Village Themed Restaurant Is All About To Amazing Desi Food & Yum Desserts!
Bars
image - Amnesia Sky Bar
Bars

Amnesia Sky Bar

Sunday Brunch Plans? Head Over To This Beautiful Rooftop Restaurant!
Casual Dining
image - The Wonton
Casual Dining

The Wonton

Fancy Chinese & Thai Fare? This Outlet In Hitech Has It All!
Bakeries
image - Ohri's Cake Shop
Bakeries

Ohri's Cake Shop

Order Some Pretty Looking Delicious Cakes From Ohris!
Fine Dining
image - Pi - Hotel Avasa
Fine Dining

Pi - Hotel Avasa

Drop By This Outlet For Their Yum Biryani!
Cafes
image - Ironhill Cafe
Cafes

Ironhill Cafe

Bookmark This Cute Little Newbie For Some Amazing Coffee & Food
Stationery Stores
image - Itsy Bitsy
Stationery Stores

Itsy Bitsy

Everything Artistic? Head Over To Itsy Bitsy Crafts Store
Hotels
image - Hotel B Plus L
Hotels

Hotel B Plus L

Studio Rooms With Garden Views To Swanky Restaurants: This Hotel Is Goals
Fine Dining
image - Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier
Fine Dining

Republic Of Noodles - Lemon Tree Premier

Stop By For Some Pan Asian Cuisines In Hitec City
Fine Dining
image - Mirchis
Fine Dining

Mirchis

Try Out This Fine Dining Restaurant With Pretty Decor With Authentic Telugu Cuisine
Hotels
image - The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace
Hotels

The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

You've Got To Splurge When It's Your Anniversary By Planning A Staycation At This Hotel
Casual Dining
image - On The Wok
Casual Dining

On The Wok

Drop By On The Wok For Aamzing Pan-Asian Delicacies
Shoe Stores
image - Ikkat Footwear
Shoe Stores

Ikkat Footwear

This Stall In Shilparamam Has Beautiful Ikat & Kalamkari Slip Ons & Bags
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Shakes Town
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Shakes Town

Head To This Place For Wide Range Of Summer Beverages
Pubs
image - Block 22
Pubs

Block 22

Get It Poppin! Block Your Weekends For A Happening Night At This Nightclub In Hitech City
Casual Dining
image - Teluguness
Casual Dining

Teluguness

Stop By Teluguness In HITEC City For Authentic Telugu Cuisine!
Cafes
image - Talasa
Cafes

Talasa

Great Collection Of Drinks & A Vibrant Ambience Is What Talasa Is All About
Dessert Parlours
image - Frozen Desert
Dessert Parlours

Frozen Desert

Oasis Of Desserts!
Bars
image - Snort
Bars

Snort

Cool Cabanas, Dance Floor & Sprinklers: Check Out This Nightclub For A Lit Night
Bars
image - Resign Sky Bar
Bars

Resign Sky Bar

Tres Leches On Your Mind? Then Head Over To Resign Skybar
