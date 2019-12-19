This Farm Resort In Shamirpet Had Us At Its Rustic Cottages & Idyllic Rooms

Neeraja's Farm Stay is plucked right out of jungle safaris and dreams. Located around 50KM away from the city, if you are looking for an escape, there's nothing quite like this. Do you like the sound of sprawling gardens and idyllic wooden cottages? This farm stay resort has all of that and probably more. Lounge in the farms of Shamirpet or settle in their common area where tables and chairs are made from wooden logs. The common seating area has a visually dynamic view of the greens, and if you are wondering if it could get any better, the bedrooms will have you stoked. Yep, for reals! The wooden canopy beds lend a fairytale spirit to the bedrooms, and in a few rooms, the beds have the stunning view of the ceiling from which curtains are suspended. Proper Tumblr-room scenes are going on in here and at INR 6,500 per night, this resort is worth saving up for.

As if we aren't enticed by the farms enough, this resort throws in a tiny (but well maintained) pool in the property that overlooks a sweet orchard. While we recommend unplugging from the digital world, if you've got to get some work done, their superfast WiFi will straighten out those needs. All the rooms are equipped with a flat-screen TV, air conditioning and a patio. But we're going here to just chill.