Noodles In A Box!

I never knew noodles could be served in all such varieties! An outlet that is spacious with a lot of seating and an open kitchen where you can see how the noodles are being made. Noodles Inc. is located near a lot of offices and I see that the business has a really good prospect and will only grow as they are maintaining the store really well! It's a good place where you can grab some noodles instead of the same kind of food with family and friends! The noodles are served in a fancy box. We got hands on some drool-worthy dishes such as the Sicilian, the South Indian Stew, Thai green curry, pesto, Arrabbiata, Khow Suey and the Japanese pan! Wondering what South Indian stew is? It's noodles with sambar and I was astonished when I got to know that! It didn't disappoint me at all and the item that you have to surely try your hands on is the Sicilian. Sicilian is made out of just noodles with sauteed garlic and Vegetables tossed using olive oil and trust me you'll just crave for more every time you eat it! Pesto and Arrabiata also didn't disappoint us and these would also not need an introduction as these are well known! The other set of items also did a good job with quality and taste! The pricing here is pocket-friendly! When it comes to the service I would say the friendliest staff and cheers to the owners who make you feel worth!