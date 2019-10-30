Pita Pit Is All About Healthy Food At Great Prices!

Pitapit, known for their recipes which are an alternative to the calorie-loaded fast food, it offers healthier and relatively better quality food to the people who are always in a hurry and opt for fast food in the fast-paced life. The menu is non-fussy and simple. Any item can be either ordered as a Salad/Rice Salad or Pita Roll. The calories per dish are explicitly mentioned in the menu making it interesting and easy affair for weight watchers and diet monsters. The Falafel had a good amount of soft yet crunchy chickpeas balls mashed and mixed with lettuce, sauces and veggies. It was so heavy that it filled my stomach in no time. Opted for Shawarma Paneer Salad and oh boy the Mediterranean spices rubbed on those grilled paneer rendered a refreshing mouthfeel. Basil Pesto Paneer was fiery and evocative involving several other green ingredients, cashew and the hummus. The rice in the Salads are fragrant and garlic flavoured The in-house Cold Coffee otherwise reminiscence of Parry’s Coffee Bite was over-sweet. For Rs. 89 that’s the best cold coffee one can expect.